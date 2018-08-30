Duke freshman Zion Williamson channels his inner Michael Jordan and floats for a one-handed slam from the foul line. (0:18)

You're thinking August isn't the best time for a "what do we know so far" piece about college basketball teams. Well, too bad.

This month, Duke played 237 possessions of basketball during a three-game exhibition swing in Canada, and Kentucky did the Blue Devils one better with a four-game slate of friendly competition in the Bahamas that clocked in at 310 total possessions. That's enough basketball to sink our teeth into, and, besides, this is Duke and Kentucky we're talking about.

So what have Mike Krzyzewski and John Calipari seen so far from their teams? They've seen their talent post a collective 7-0 record by an average margin of victory of 31 points against so-so competition.

True, UK fans will be quick to point out that the Wildcats trounced Mega Bemax 100-64 just 12 days before Michigan lost to the same opponent in Spain 81-73. Duly noted.

What else have we learned?