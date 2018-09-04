ESPN 100 five-star Bryan Antoine commits to Villanova

Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of live sporting events and ESPN Originals for just $4.99/mo!

ESPN 100 five-star guard Bryan Antoine announced his verbal commitment to Villanova on Tuesday, giving the defending national champions their third commitment in the class of 2019.

ABOUT COOKIES

To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?