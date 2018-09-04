        <
          ESPN 100 five-star Bryan Antoine commits to Villanova

          1:10 PM ET
          • Adam FinkelsteinESPN.com
          ESPN 100 five-star guard Bryan Antoine announced his verbal commitment to Villanova on Tuesday, giving the defending national champions their third commitment in the class of 2019.

