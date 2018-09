It's September, so we can retire the phrase "way too early." It is emphatically not way too early to make some informed projections about which college basketball teams will have the nation's best offenses.

Here's how I came up the rankings: With each team, I've listed how many points it scored per possession (PPP) in conference play last season, as well as its 2018-19 roster's percentage of returning possession-minutes (RPMs).

Here are my projected top 10 offenses for 2018-19: