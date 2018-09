On Wednesday, I hazarded some thoughts on which 10 offenses will be the best in the nation in 2018-19. Well, today it's time to talk defense.

Here's how I came up with the rankings: With each team, I've listed how many points it allowed opponents to score per possession (Opp. PPP) in conference play last season, as well as its 2018-19 roster's percentage of returning possession-minutes (RPMs).

Here are my projected top 10 defenses for 2018-19: