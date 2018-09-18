15 breakout players to know for 2018-19

We tend to reserve the "breakout" label for sophomores, and for good reason. Statistically speaking, sophomores improve more over the previous season than do juniors or seniors. (Improvement that is seen on defense, as well as on offense.)

The greatest breakout season of them all might have been Victor Oladipo's junior year at Indiana. Mindful of that fact, I decided to spread the love around and include juniors and, yes, even seniors in my list of projected breakout performers for this season.

Here are 15 players poised to make a great leap forward: