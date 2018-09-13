Which programs are the top recruits leaning toward?

The college football season is now in full swing, with marquee games every weekend. But what that really means in the college basketball world is the start of official visit season, which really kicked into high gear last weekend and continues this weekend.

So the bigger news? The Hot Board is back! We'll be looking at the decisions for the top 2019 recruits and making predictions about where they're leaning.

Nation's No. 1 guard heads to Notre Dame

The nation's top prospect, James Wiseman, visited Kentucky last weekend. The nation's top guard, Cole Anthony, will take his first official visit this weekend, as he'll be in South Bend, Indiana, to check out Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have been involved in Anthony's recruitment over the past few months, as Greg Anthony, Cole's father, has a good relationship with the school and coaching staff.

Anthony also has an official visit set up to North Carolina later this month, but he has only recently begun diving into his recruitment. He has a list of 12 schools, and took a number of unofficial visits in August. Don't expect a decision from Anthony until the spring, and there could be a few twists and turns along the way.

Prediction

North Carolina confidence level: 35 percent

Others in the mix: Oregon, North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Kansas, others