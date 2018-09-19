What five-star ESPN 100 recruit Josiah James brings to Tennessee

Five-star prospect Josiah James announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday at Porter-Gaud School (South Carolina). The third-ranked point guard and 20th-ranked player in the 2019 ESPN 100 selected the Volunteers over Clemson and Duke.

James, who won a gold medal with Team USA at the FIBA Americas U-18 championship last year, said he felt most comfortable with the Volunteers' staff.

"Coach [Rick] Barnes has a love for every one of his players," said James. "I noticed how much he genuinely cares about his players and their success."

He is the highest-ranked prospect to commit to the Vols under Barnes and the highest overall since Tobias Harris in 2010.