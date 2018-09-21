2019 Hot Board: Where are the top recruits headed?

We saw two five-star prospects commit in the past week, with Nico Mannion pledging to Arizona and Josiah James pulling a stunner in choosing Tennessee over Clemson and Duke.

Despite those two commitments, there are still 17 five-star prospects and 29 top-40 prospects still available. Nearly every notable prospect has begun taking visits, though, meaning we should see some more movement -- perhaps as soon as this weekend.

Top-five prospect takes first official visit to Washington

Isaiah Stewart (No. 4) has slowly moved up the 2019 rankings over the past year, and settled in as a clear-cut top-five player after a dominant and consistent showing this spring and summer. He took a long list of unofficial visits in June, but will begin diving into his recruitment in earnest this weekend when he visits Washington. Stewart has a good relationship with Huskies coach Mike Hopkins and also played with Washington forward Nahziah Carter.

Duke entered the summer as Stewart's perceived favorite and Michigan State and Villanova exited July with momentum. Right now, the Spartans have most of the buzz, but they're also heavily in the mix for No. 3 Vernon Carey Jr.

Duke has made a renewed push lately, and Kentucky recently visited with Stewart despite not making his final six.

Isaiah Stewart (No. 4 overall) visits Washington this weekend. Javier Escobar/EPA

Prediction: Michigan State

Confidence level: 35 percent

Others in the mix: Duke, Villanova, Washington, Kentucky, Indiana, Syracuse