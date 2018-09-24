What ESPN 100 point guard Rocket Watts Jr. will bring to Michigan State

ESPN 100 point guard (No. 27 overall) and four-star prospect Rocket Watts Jr. (Detroit/Old Redford Academy) verbally committed to Michigan State on Saturday. He chose the Spartans over Louisville, Marquette, Florida State, Missouri and others. Watts is the No. 1 prospect from the state of Michigan.
