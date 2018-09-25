They're back: 35 top returning scorers to watch in 2018-19

Today, we pay tribute to those obscure players we rarely talk about in the preseason, ones who aren't freshmen.

Let's celebrate the big names who are coming back for another season -- and by celebrate, I mean project what we'll see from them in 2018-19 in the way of scoring.

Here's a list of 35 returning stars because, well, 35 felt more or less like the correct number. (Any attempt to cut it down to 25, for example, instantly became self-defeating. No fat on these bones.)

One clarifying point at the top. This not a prediction of the top 35 scorers in Division I for 2018-19. That list will have many more mid-major stars than are seen here. This is instead a rundown of 35 big names who are coming back for another season and a projection of how many points those big names might score. Enjoy!