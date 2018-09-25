        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          They're back: 35 top returning scorers to watch in 2018-19

          Tyus Battle should get significant playing time again this coming season for Syracuse. Abbie Parr/Getty Images
          12:00 PM ET
          • John GasawayESPN Insider
            Close
            • ESPN Insider college basketball contributor
            • First began covering college hoops in 2004
            • Has written for Basketball Prospectus and the Wall Street Journal
            Follow on Twitter

          Today, we pay tribute to those obscure players we rarely talk about in the preseason, ones who aren't freshmen.

          Let's celebrate the big names who are coming back for another season -- and by celebrate, I mean project what we'll see from them in 2018-19 in the way of scoring.

          Here's a list of 35 returning stars because, well, 35 felt more or less like the correct number. (Any attempt to cut it down to 25, for example, instantly became self-defeating. No fat on these bones.)

          One clarifying point at the top. This not a prediction of the top 35 scorers in Division I for 2018-19. That list will have many more mid-major stars than are seen here. This is instead a rundown of 35 big names who are coming back for another season and a projection of how many points those big names might score. Enjoy!

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices