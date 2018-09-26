Projecting point totals for 2018-19 freshman stars

Last season, the top scoring freshman in Division I was Oklahoma's Trae Young, at 27.4 points per game. Of course, Young was also the top scoring player in the country -- period.

Will we see another sensational freshman outburst like that in 2018-19? History says probably not. Young was an outlier, the first freshman to lead the nation in scoring since VMI's Jason Conley in 2001-02.

Then again, the stars are certainly aligning in an interesting way at Duke, to take one example. Using the ESPN 100 rankings, let's look at the top 15 freshmen in the country (four of whom will play for Mike Krzyzewski) and see what we should expect.

(These are the top 15 freshmen who will be playing Div. I ball in 2018-19. Anfernee Simons (No. 9) and Darius Bazley (No. 13) will play elsewhere this season: Simons is with the Portland Trail Blazers; Bazley, after decommitting from Syracuse and saying no to the G League, is reportedly training for the 2019 NBA draft.)

Now then, here are this season's top 15 freshmen and my predictions for each player's performance in 2018-19: