2019 Hot Board: Midnight Madness doubles as recruiting event

Official visits so far this fall have been mostly one-offs. A five-star taking a visit here, a top-10 prospect taking a visit there. Starting this weekend, though, they become more like events. With practice officially starting earlier this week, programs will start having their Midnight Madness extravaganzas over the next month. Midnight Madness no longer marks the start of practice, as it's now used as more of a season tip-off ceremony.

And schools certainly build around those dates when planning their biggest recruiting weekends. Kentucky's Big Blue Madness and North Carolina's Late Night with Roy will take place Oct. 12, and Duke's Countdown to Craziness opens up Oct. 19. This weekend, Kansas' Late Night at the Phog, Indiana's Hoosier Hysteria and Louisville's Louisville Live take center stage.