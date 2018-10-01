What ESPN 100 forward E.J. Liddell will bring to Ohio State

Four-star prospect E.J. Liddell, No. 44 overall in the ESPN 100, has committed to Ohio State. He picked the Buckeyes over Illinois and Missouri. Liddell, a 6-foot-7 forward from Belleville West High School in Belleville, Illinois, was named Mr. Basketball in the state last year as a junior.

The only other player to receive that award as a junior was Jabari Parker of the Chicago Bulls, who played his high school basketball at Simeon. Liddell also led his high school team to a state championship, and it was the first non-Chicago team to win in the 4A classification since 2003.

Why he committed: Ohio State is off to a quick start, with an early fantastic class. The momentum of the class and playing with other good players were important to Liddell. He was a priority for the Buckeyes, and they never wavered in their approach.

"I love the coaching staff and the incoming players. Coach [Chris] Holtmann has built a team that could compete for a national title, and I know I can help contribute to that," Liddell told ESPN.