What ESPN 100 guard Jalen Lecque will bring to NC State

ESPN 100 guard Jalen Lecque announced his commitment to North Carolina State on Tuesday morning, giving Kevin Keatts his first commitment from a five-star prospect.

Why he committed: Lecque trimmed his list to seven schools following the summer, but NC State and Tennessee were considered the two most serious contenders. Keatts and the Wolfpack offered Lecque in September 2017 when he was the Christ School in North Carolina and have made him a major priority ever since. They took advantage of the close proximity to recruit him hard all of last year, hosted him for an official visit in early September and were at the very first workout of the year at Brewster Academy, where Lecque transferred for his final year. They received an added boost when Tennessee took a commitment from another five-star big guard, Josiah James, leaving no other competition that had prioritized Lecque to anywhere near the same extent.