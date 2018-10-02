What ESPN 100 center Omar Payne will bring to Florida

ESPN No. 35 and four-star center prospect Omar Payne committed to the Florida Gators on Monday. He picked the Gators over FSU and LSU.

Why he committed: It came down with the comfort level with the staff. The Gators built a strong relationship with him and he is close to some of the younger players. On his official visit he really connected with the team.

"He could open up to the Gator staff and had familiarity with the players. He knows Tre Mann really well and that helped. He was very comfortable with the whole situation at Florida," said his travel team coach, Anthony Ricks of Team Parsons.