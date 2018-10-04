What elite guard Josh Green will bring to Arizona

Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of live sporting events and ESPN Originals for just $4.99/mo!

Five-star shooting guard Josh Green made it official Thursday, selecting Arizona over North Carolina, Villanova, USC, UNLV and Kansas. He is the No. 8-ranked player in the ESPN 100 for 2019.

