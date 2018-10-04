        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          What elite guard Josh Green will bring to Arizona

          5:04 PM ET
          • Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            Close
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
            Follow on Twitter

          Five-star shooting guard Josh Green made it official Thursday, selecting Arizona over North Carolina, Villanova, USC, UNLV and Kansas. He is the No. 8-ranked player in the ESPN 100 for 2019.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices