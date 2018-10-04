2019 Hot Board: Memphis has big plans for Midnight Madness

Every fall, the first weekend of October is a quiet one for official visits. Neither Kansas nor Kentucky nor Duke host their Midnight Madness events this weekend, but the biggest reason for the lack of visitors is that USA Basketball is hosting its junior national team minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It's expanded this year to 88 prospects from the classes of 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, but the best of the best will be in attendance. In terms of the 2019 class, that list includes 10 of the top 13 seniors in the country, as well as several other five-stars.

With that said, there is one significant Midnight Madness event being held Thursday -- and it might be the most hyped one in the country this fall.