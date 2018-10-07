What ESPN 100 forward Patrick Williams will bring to Florida State

Patrick Williams, No. 34 in the ESPN 100, picked Florida State over Clemson, Louisville, Ohio State, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech , Arizona, Maryland, NC State and Texas.

Why he committed: "When I went on my official visit, I was so comfortable, it felt like home. I loved it so much, I did not want to go home," Williams told ESPN.

Another big reason why he selected Florida State was because of Leonard Hamilton and his staff. "Coach Hamilton is known for developing big guards to the NBA. He and his staff will help me where I want to go, which is the NBA," he said.

"They have had Malik Beasley, Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon. That was important to me."