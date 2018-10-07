If you follow analytically influenced discussions of basketball, you already know the prevailing wisdom on perimeter defense.

The consensus view is that an opponent's accuracy on the perimeter -- as opposed to limiting the opponent's number of 3-point attempts -- is the part of the game where a defense has the least amount of influence or control over events. (Well, that and opponent accuracy at the line.)

Which brings us to John Calipari and his nine-season run at Kentucky.

A review of the entirety of major-conference basketball over the past nine years suggests the prevailing wisdom might well be exactly right -- with the possible exception of Calipari.