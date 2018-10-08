What ESPN 100 small forward Wendell Moore will bring to Duke

Wendell Moore, No. 18 overall in the ESPN 100, selected Duke over North Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest. The five-star small forward made his announcement Monday at his high school, Cox Mill in Concord, North Carolina.

Why he committed: "Duke was my dream school, growing up. When I was on campus what impressed me the most was the former players that return and how they feel about Duke. It's one big family and I want to be a part of it," Moore told ESPN. "Their style of play fits me really well. My goal is to play in the NBA if I am fortunate enough to make it. "