          2019 Hot Board: Midnight Madness for Kentucky, then Duke

          12:21 AM ET
          Jeff Borzello
          The two biggest recruiting powers in the game the last several years are obvious: Kentucky and Duke. And the next two weekends, both programs will look to flex their muscles at Midnight Madness events. Kentucky kicks things off this weekend with Big Blue Madness, while Duke will host Countdown to Craziness next weekend. Both weekends generally feature a long list of high-profile prospects, and this year is no different.

          Moreover, in a surprising twist, neither school features the No. 1 class in the country right now. These two weekends will go a long way toward determining whether either of them ends up atop the rankings once again.

