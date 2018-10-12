The coaching carousel next spring could go a number of ways. While a couple of holdovers from last season's list remain in precarious positions, several of the names on the hot seat are likely two bad seasons away from really being in trouble. It could come down to what happens with UCLA and Steve Alford. If the Bruins are a top-25 team as predicted, Alford likely stays, and nothing changes among the bluebloods. If the Bruins struggle, we could have a prolonged domino effect.

Much can change between now and coaching-carousel season. Coaches on the hot seat will end up in the NCAA tournament; others will surprisingly struggle and start to worry.

It's worth noting that we didn't include anyone connected to the FBI trial that ended earlier this month. There were certainly head coaches mentioned in the trial -- Kansas' Bill Self, LSU's Will Wade, among others -- but until the investigations have run their course and the NCAA or schools have weighed in, the hot seat will remain focused on teams' performances.

After conversations with various industry insiders, here's an early look at the 2018-19 hot seat.