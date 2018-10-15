Which coaches are best at developing talent?

Donte DiVincenzo recorded just one start as a redshirt freshman before winning Most Outstanding Player honors at the 2018 Final Four as a sophomore. A few weeks after that, he was taken with the 17th pick in the NBA draft.

Let's agree to call that player development.

As you might expect, Villanova's Jay Wright tops my rankings of coaches who have shown the best results in terms of player development over the past eight years. Wright is joined at the top of this list by Utah's Larry Krystkowiak and Michigan State's Tom Izzo. Congratulations, men.

Using the "Box Plus/Minus" statistic that sports-reference.com has calculated for every college player since 2010-11, I looked at year-to-year variations for major conference regulars who averaged 20 or more minutes per game in at least two consecutive campaigns.