          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 center Kai Jones to Texas

          10:57 PM ET
          Paul Biancardi
          One of the late bloomers in the Class of 2019 is ESPN No. 45 Kai Jones, who selected Texas over Baylor and Florida State. Jones entered the ESPN 100 for the first time in August.

          Why he committed: "I built a great relationship with the coaches. They were at all of my games in the summer. They made me a priority and I noticed that," Jones told ESPN. Shaka Smart put the press on Jones and it paid off. "He is passionate about the game and I can speak with him outside the game. He knows me as a player and a person," Jones said.

