DURHAM, N.C. -- On Tuesday afternoon, I attended Duke's three-hour practice, which was only open to staffers, donors and patients of a local children's hospital and to NBA scouts interested in the trio of players -- Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish -- who could secure the top three spots in June's NBA draft.

The small crowd at Cameron Indoor Stadium witnessed a handful of passionate scrimmages from a program that will start the season as a top-10 squad on every reputable preseason rankings list.