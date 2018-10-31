        <
          Big jobs, new coaches: Here's who can break through

          The fans are happy with the decision -- but Penny Hardaway has pressure on him to recruit elite prospects and bring the buzz back to Memphis basketball. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
          8:41 AM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          It's not often a new head coach at a power conference school walks into an ideal situation. Barring an upward move to a better school or the NBA, there are usually either NCAA issues, recruiting issues or multiple years of subpar performances. Sometimes, all three. Nearly all the time, however, it's uphill battle for a new coach.

          Except, well, last season.

          We consistently saw successful transitions at power conference programs during the 2017-18 campaign.

          Chris Holtmann took over for Thad Matta at Ohio State after Matta was ousted in early June, and Holtmann subsequently led the Buckeyes to a 25-9 record and a 5-seed in the NCAA tournament. Of course, this came after Ohio State failed to reach the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons.

          Holtmann's old school, Butler, didn't miss a beat. LaVall Jordan, despite going 11-24 in his first season at Milwaukee, helped engineer a 21-14 record for the Bulldogs, who then beat Arkansas by 17 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

