It's not often a new head coach at a power conference school walks into an ideal situation. Barring an upward move to a better school or the NBA, there are usually either NCAA issues, recruiting issues or multiple years of subpar performances. Sometimes, all three. Nearly all the time, however, it's uphill battle for a new coach.

Editor's Picks Penny Hardaway is latest legend to return to lead former team In March, Memphis hired Penny Hardaway, a former All-American at the school, to bring its hoops program back to prominence. Here's a look at other Hall of Fame-level players who returned to coach their former teams.

Except, well, last season.

We consistently saw successful transitions at power conference programs during the 2017-18 campaign.

Chris Holtmann took over for Thad Matta at Ohio State after Matta was ousted in early June, and Holtmann subsequently led the Buckeyes to a 25-9 record and a 5-seed in the NCAA tournament. Of course, this came after Ohio State failed to reach the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons.

Holtmann's old school, Butler, didn't miss a beat. LaVall Jordan, despite going 11-24 in his first season at Milwaukee, helped engineer a 21-14 record for the Bulldogs, who then beat Arkansas by 17 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.