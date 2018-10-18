As we get closer to the early signing period, we're entering an interesting stretch among the five-star prospects. Several players committed during September and early October, leaving 13 of the 26 five-star prospects uncommitted, but now things are slowing down for some. Guys like Jaden McDaniels (No. 5), Matthew Hurt (No. 6) and Precious Achiuwa (No. 10) don't appear in any rush to take their allotment of official visits. Trayce Jackson-Davis (No. 16) and D.J. Jeffries (No. 21) and a couple of others are in a holding pattern with their lists. On the other hand, several elite prospects are looking to move forward with their recruitments in order to have a decision by mid-November. The top-four prospects in the country will head on the road for key official visits this weekend.

