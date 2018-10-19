Scout's Take: ESPN 100 center Aidan Igiehon to Louisville

ESPN 100 four-star big man Aidan Igiehon announced his commitment to Louisville on Friday during a ceremony at Lawrence Woodmere High School.

Why he committed: Chris Mack and assistant coach Luke Murray began recruiting Igiehon when they were at Xavier and made him an immediate priority when they arrived at Louisville last spring. They've set the pace in his recruitment ever since, as they were permanent fixtures at all his games this spring and summer with Team Rio, had him on campus unofficially in June, and had been frequent visitors to Lawrence Woodmere this fall. Mack was also the first coach to travel to Ireland to meet with Igiehon's mother in September. Louisville hosted Igiehon for his official earlier this month, two weeks after he visited Oregon, and while they didn't land the commitment on site, he canceled a subsequent visit to St. John's shortly afterward.