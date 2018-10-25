The 2018-19 version of the college basketball senior might be endangered, but this year's crop -- with some NBA prospects to boot -- will ensure that it doesn't become extinct.

This is a class so deep that we had to omit an array of fine players, including a potential American Athletic Conference Player of the Year in UCF's B.J. Taylor, Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr., Clemson guard Marcquise Reed and Kansas State forward Dean Wade, all of whom hovered around the 16-point mark as juniors. And don't sleep on Marshall's super scorer, Jon Elmore, who totaled nearly 23 points per game while leading the Thundering Herd to their first NCAA tournament win.

With that in mind, here is our list of the top 10 seniors.

1. Mike Daum, F, South Dakota State

A do-everything monster for South Dakota State, Daum -- the reigning two-time Summit League POY -- comes off a sterling junior year in which he averaged 23.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Excellent in pick-and-roll and deft at isolating on the perimeter and mid-post, Daum's advanced handle and footwork make him a matchup nightmare. Circle Dec. 4, when the Jackrabbits play at Memphis, as an opportunity for Daum to again dominate a high-level opponent and help cement South Dakota State as a rising mid-major on the path to its fourth tournament appearance in four years.