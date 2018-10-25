2019 Hot Board: Memphis makes pitch for No. 1 recruit

It's crunch time for top recruits, with only three more official visit weekends before the early signing period begins. The first will occur this weekend, and there's no shortage of key trips taking place. Memphis and Miami are both hoping to keep their top target home for college, while several top-50 players are heading into their final visit or two.

One thing worth monitoring over the next couple of weeks, especially among the five-star and top-50 prospects, is the domino effect. Many of the same schools -- Duke, Kentucky and Michigan State, of course, but also universities such as UConn and Pittsburgh -- are vying for the same players. If one of them comes off the board, we could see others follow -- or we could see a reshuffling of recruitments.