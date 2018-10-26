Searching for this season's Trae Young

It took just about two weeks for Trae Young to become the biggest story in college basketball last season. There were a few big games to open the season, but his 43-point, seven-assist effort against Oregon opened people's eyes. And then he had 22 assists a few weeks later. And then he went for 39 points and 14 assists to open Big 12 play against TCU. By the time he totaled 43 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and 10 3-pointers in mid-January (also against TCU), Young was the hottest thing in the sport.

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Young spurned Kansas, Kentucky and others to stay home and play for Lon Kruger and the Oklahoma Sooners. So it's not like his early success was a huge surprise -- but the best player in college basketball for the first four months of the season? No one saw that coming.

And there's not likely to be a Trae Young replica during the 2018-19 college basketball season. He was the perfect storm of talented recruit passing up higher-profile schools to go be the go-to-guy on a potential NCAA tournament team.

But does anyone fit that criteria? On the off-chance there can be another Trae Young this season, who will it be? Let's go point-by-point and try to figure it out.