Scout's Take: ESPN 100 small forward D.J. Jeffries to Memphis

D.J. Jeffries , a five-star small forward and the No. 21 prospect in the ESPN 100, committed today to Memphis over Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The one-time Kentucky commitment reopened his recruitment on July 30.

