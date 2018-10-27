        <
          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 small forward D.J. Jeffries to Memphis

          D.J. Jeffries, a five-star small forward and the No. 21 prospect in the ESPN 100, committed today to Memphis over Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The one-time Kentucky commitment reopened his recruitment on July 30.

