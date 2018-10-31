        <
        >
          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to Villanova

          11:36 PM ET
          Adam FinkelsteinESPN.com
            • Covers college basketball recruiting
            • Former Division I assistant and NBA scout
            • Graduate of UConn and the University of Bridgeport
          Villanova landed its latest major win on the recruiting trail Tuesday night when Jeremiah Robinson-Earl became the fourth ESPN 100 product to commit to the Wildcats.

          Why he committed: His decision came down to Villanova and Kansas after having also taken official visits to Arizona, North Carolina and Notre Dame. A Kansas native whose father played for the Jayhawks from 1997-2000, Robinson-Earl had long been considered a Jayhawks lean but Jay Wright and his staff continued to build momentum in recent weeks as they developed a stellar class by selling their championship pedigree and an immediate opportunity.

