2019 Hot Board: Big weekend for North Carolina?

As we enter November, the top-ranked players in the country continue to churn through their official visits. By the end of this weekend, the No. 1 and No. 4-ranked players in the 2019 class will be done with their five visits. No. 2 and No. 5 will have three visits finished, while No. 3 will have just one remaining. In fact, of the 26 five-star prospects, only two -- Matt Hurt (No. 6) and Precious Achiuwa (No. 10) -- will have zero official visits on their ledger.

In the last few years, we've seen several highly touted prospects wait until the spring to sign with a school, and while that could still be the case, there's a good chance at least a handful of five-star prospects come off the board between now and the end of the early signing period. This weekend's visits could sway a few of those.