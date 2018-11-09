Carsen Edwards has himself a night by dropping 30 points with seven 3-pointers in Purdue's win over Fairfield. (0:46)

The college basketball season is underway, and following Duke's 118-84 blowout win over Kentucky, it appears coach Mike Krzyzewski might have his most talented team yet. That's a scary thought for everyone outside of Durham, North Carolina. But the Blue Devils are led by freshmen -- and this list is all about juniors.