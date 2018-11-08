2019 Hot Board: Top-five big men close in on decisions

The final weekend before college basketball's early signing period is a chance for schools to make their last-minute pitches to uncommitted prospects and perhaps get a final on-campus or in-home visit. Some years, there's a crescendo as we approach the signing period -- but that's not the case in the 2019 class. In fact, only two top-25 players are set to take official visits this weekend.

It's not that everyone's waiting until the spring to sign; it's more due to several five-star prospects already having completed most or all of their official visits earlier this fall. Don't be surprised if a couple names not on the list end up on campuses this weekend, though.