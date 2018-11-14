2019 Hot Board: Elite prospects still weighing their options

With the early signing period kicking off Wednesday, we're in a bit of a strange holding pattern. There are only 22 uncommitted ESPN 100 prospects left on the board, which is not an unusual number for this point in the recruiting cycle.

Eleven of those 22 are five-star prospects, which makes sense given the top-tier players usually have longer recruitments. What's strange is the lack of activity expected over the next week. As of now, there is only one more ESPN 100 announcement scheduled for the early signing period (No. 58 Chandler Lawson will announce Wednesday, while No. 59 Drew Timme announced earlier in the day). Will a few more pop up? Probably, but it's unclear. We could enter the winter with a long list of available players.

What's the latest on those current availables, though?