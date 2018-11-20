Is this the season Nebraska, TCU make tournament history?

There are just four major-conference teams that still, after 19 annual opportunities, haven't won a single NCAA tournament game since 2000: Nebraska, TCU, Oregon State and Rutgers.

No team wants to wants to find itself on this list, of course, but the AP's pollsters are at least giving hope to two of these programs. TCU clocks in at No. 18 in the latest AP poll, while Nebraska lurks just outside the top 25 as the first team under "others receiving votes."

Maybe the pollsters are on to something. Maybe this is "the year," in Lincoln, in Fort Worth, or possibly even in both places. Talking to Tim Miles and Jamie Dixon, one gathers that the coaches and their teams are aware of the history but not at all burdened by it.