          Winners and questions from the early signing period

          Penny Hardaway changed the direction of Memphis by signing James Wiseman, the nation's No. 1 prospect. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
          10:12 PM ET
          • Adam FinkelsteinESPN.com
            • Covers college basketball recruiting
            • Former Division I assistant and NBA scout
            • Graduate of UConn and the University of Bridgeport
          When the early signing period began Nov. 14, programs such as Louisville, USC, Villanova, Florida and Ohio State had already done their heavy lifting, and so collecting their signatures was a mere formality in securing their top classes.

