Today the NCAA released the first rankings produced by its NCAA Evaluation Tool, the NET. It did not go well.

Ohio State is No. 1, Loyola Marymount is No. 10 and Belmont is No. 12.

As for Kentucky, you'll find the Wildcats down at No. 61.

If these rankings track your understanding of college basketball's hierarchy, then the NET's for you. Otherwise, a question is in order:

What in the world just happened? Better still, how in the world can this happen in 2018?