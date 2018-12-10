        <
        
          Starting strong: The 10 best freshmen in college basketball

          Zion Williamson has delivered on the endless hype that followed him everywhere as a high school phenom. Andy Lyons/Getty Images
          11:00 AM ET
          Jordan SchultzESPN
          The 2018-19 crop of freshmen is the most enticing, high-profile group to enter the college basketball landscape in quite some time. A "unicorn-rich" bundle, as one agent recently told ESPN. Duke has folk hero Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish -- we all know that -- but there is plenty of marquee talent to go around outside of Durham.

