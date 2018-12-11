        <
          How did these guys get here?

          Murray State's Morant throws down vicious dunk (0:57)

          Murray State guard Ja Morant goes coast-to-coast and finishes with a nasty one-handed slam. (0:57)

          11:49 AM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
          College basketball programs cast a wide net when it comes to recruiting. Live periods, scouting services, high school showcases -- they all allow coaches to watch hundreds if not thousands of potential recruits every year.

          While high-major programs have an inherent advantage for recruiting the best players, they don't get everyone. Sometimes there's an injury, sometimes a kid doesn't have the right amount of exposure, and sometimes they just miss.

          So let's take a look at a projected lottery pick; one of the most productive players in recent memory; the star player on the most likely March Cinderella; the nation's leading scorer; and one of college basketball's all-time best shooters. They all slipped through the grasp of high-major schools and ended up starring for mid-major programs.

