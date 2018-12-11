College basketball programs cast a wide net when it comes to recruiting. Live periods, scouting services, high school showcases -- they all allow coaches to watch hundreds if not thousands of potential recruits every year.

While high-major programs have an inherent advantage for recruiting the best players, they don't get everyone. Sometimes there's an injury, sometimes a kid doesn't have the right amount of exposure, and sometimes they just miss.

So let's take a look at a projected lottery pick; one of the most productive players in recent memory; the star player on the most likely March Cinderella; the nation's leading scorer; and one of college basketball's all-time best shooters. They all slipped through the grasp of high-major schools and ended up starring for mid-major programs.