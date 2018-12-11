        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Behind the bracket: What about Tennessee?

          8:07 AM ET
          • Joe LunardiSenior Writer, ESPN.com
            Close
            • Resident college basketball bracketologist for ESPN
            • Contributor to SportsCenter, ESPN Insider
            • Published first public bracket in 1995
            Follow on Twitter

          A perfectly reasonable tweet came into Bracketology headquarters shortly after Tennessee's victory over top-ranked Gonzaga: "[The] Vols have defeated No. 1 [then Gonzaga] and lost to No. 2 [then Kansas] in overtime. Regarding actual performance, not potential, can you currently name four teams with a stronger claim to a No. 1 seed?"

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices