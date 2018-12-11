Behind the bracket: What about Tennessee?

A perfectly reasonable tweet came into Bracketology headquarters shortly after Tennessee's victory over top-ranked Gonzaga: "[The] Vols have defeated No. 1 [then Gonzaga] and lost to No. 2 [then Kansas] in overtime. Regarding actual performance, not potential, can you currently name four teams with a stronger claim to a No. 1 seed?"

