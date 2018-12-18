There's at least one drawback to profiling Buffalo as part of ESPN.com's Giant Killers feature. The problem is the Bulls might not really be a Giant Killer.

Strictly speaking, Nate Oats' team may turn out to be too good for classification as a true GK. Remember your definitions here:

A Giant Killer is a team that beats an opponent seeded at least five lines higher in the NCAA tournament. Well, UB is currently being projected as a No. 5 seed by Joe Lunardi.

That's pretty lofty status for a team that has won one NCAA tournament game in its history as a Division I program.