After UCLA's 15-point home loss to Liberty on Saturday, it became a question of when, not if, for coach Steve Alford.

And that "when" came in the overnight hours between Sunday night and Monday morning, when UCLA decided to part ways with Alford after five and a half seasons in charge.

Alford's UCLA tenure wasn't devoid of success, as he led the Bruins to three Sweet 16 appearances. But the fan base had consistently been at odds with Alford, flying banners over campus calling for his firing twice in the past three years, and the boosters had grown increasingly unhappy. A four-game losing streak capped by the 15-point home loss to Liberty was the final straw.

UCLA is ready to start fresh, though, and while it likely won't make a hire for at least a few months, it's time to look at what's next in Westwood.