          How the coaching carousel is shaping up at midseason

          Williams: Firing Alford is 'the right move for UCLA'

          Jay Williams reacts to UCLA's decision to fire basketball coach Steve Alford. (1:04)

          11:13 PM ET
          Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
          Entering the season, we said the breadth of the 2019 coaching carousel would likely hinge on whether UCLA decided to make a move with Steve Alford. Well, two months into the season, Alford's future with the Bruins is already decided.

          UCLA fired Alford earlier this week after a four-game losing streak, capped by a 15-point home loss to Liberty last Saturday.

          But who's next at UCLA? If it's another college coach (Jamie Dixon would be a name to watch), then there will be a domino effect. If it's someone from outside the college ranks (Fred Hoiberg comes to mind), then we could be headed for a fairly slow carousel among high-major programs.

          We listed 12 jobs in our Hot Seat Primer back in October, and at least a handful of those dozen are still feeling the heat. On the other hand, several have cooled off -- and a few more jobs have come under fire.

          As we hit the halfway point of the season, it's time to take another look at how the hot seat is shaping up.

