How the coaching carousel is shaping up at midseason

Entering the season, we said the breadth of the 2019 coaching carousel would likely hinge on whether UCLA decided to make a move with Steve Alford. Well, two months into the season, Alford's future with the Bruins is already decided.

UCLA fired Alford earlier this week after a four-game losing streak, capped by a 15-point home loss to Liberty last Saturday.

But who's next at UCLA? If it's another college coach (Jamie Dixon would be a name to watch), then there will be a domino effect. If it's someone from outside the college ranks (Fred Hoiberg comes to mind), then we could be headed for a fairly slow carousel among high-major programs.

Steve Alford during his final game as UCLA coach. Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire

We listed 12 jobs in our Hot Seat Primer back in October, and at least a handful of those dozen are still feeling the heat. On the other hand, several have cooled off -- and a few more jobs have come under fire.

As we hit the halfway point of the season, it's time to take another look at how the hot seat is shaping up.