Behind the bracket: How each conference will fare on Selection Sunday

Customarily, we enter the new calendar year with a Bracketology staple: How many NCAA tournament bids can your conference expect? Odds -- and conclusions -- are courtesy of yours truly.

BIG TEN

• Last season: 4

• Five-year average: 6.2

• Current: 10

• Over-under: 9.5

Bet the under. The Big Ten will hit the jackpot on Selection Sunday, at least in comparison to last season's disaster. What seems less likely is that every bubble team will have things break enough in their favor for the conference to reach double-digit bids.