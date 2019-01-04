Duke is the story in college basketball this season. The Blue Devils are always a key storyline, but this year is different. They have three of the best NBA prospects in the country (and the likely top two picks in June's NBA draft), one of the greatest coaches of all time and former five-star prospects who have bought into smaller roles to help the team win.

They're No. 1 in the polls, they're the most efficient team in the country, and they're the favorite to win the national championship.

What makes them go? What could potentially derail them? What do opposing coaches notice the most when watching them? We spoke with a number of coaches and scouts to dig deeper into this season's Blue Devils.