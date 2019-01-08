It's been a while since one could honestly say that Buffalo needs no introduction in college basketball terms, but that's certainly the case in 2019.

The Bulls are 13-1 and ranked No. 19 in the nation. Nate Oats' up-tempo team gets good looks both at the rim and beyond the arc. CJ Massinburg is an outstanding scorer (ask Jim Boeheim) and, at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, Nick Perkins is a handful for any opponent. We've been over all of this, and UB is for real.

Now the question is: Just how far can this for-real team go in the NCAA tournament come March?