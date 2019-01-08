How will Duke handle playing on the road (at last)?

Duke is about to play its first true road game of the 2018-19 season, at Wake Forest (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). This is a big deal for a couple of reasons.

For one thing, every other team in Division I has already played at least one road game. The Blue Devils are the last program in the country to play a game on an opponent's home floor. (They have played five games on neutral courts.)

This is very much Mike Krzyzewski's usual way of doing things. Not counting the occasional ACC/Big Ten Challenge pairing, Duke hasn't played a true road game before the start of ACC play since 2012.

Secondly, life on the road is difficult, even for the top-ranked team in the country. What can we expect to see from Mike Krzyzewski's group over the next nine road games? How much does it matter, if at all, that this is a particularly young Duke team?

History plus a close study of this season's Blue Devils afford us grounds to hazard some educated and provisional answers to such questions. Here's what we think we know as we get set to watch Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Tre Jones & Co. take this fateful step and play basketball on opponent's home floors for a change.